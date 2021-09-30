Student dies in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A boy was crushed to death as his motorcycle collided with an electric pole at Khanewal road, in limits of city police station on Thursday.

According to Rescue spokesman ,a boy namely Metthew s/o Nimal, resident of jawaa was heading to his home after school and when he reached near jawaa area his motorcycle suddenly hit with an electric pole due to over speeding.

Resultantly, he received head injury and died on the spot. Rescuers shifted the body to Civil hospital Khanewal for necessary legal formalities.