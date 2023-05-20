UrduPoint.com

Student Discourse Centre Established At PUFCIT

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir inaugurated a Student Discourse Centre at the Punjab University Faculty of Computing and Information Technology.

Dean FCIT Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar, faculty members and others were present. In his address, Dr Shahid Munir said that it was an excellent initiative that can help students to engage in innovative activities and promote intellectual discourse.

Dr Shahzad said that the centre was designed as a physical space within the faculty, equipped with various amenities and resources that facilitate brainstorming, collaboration and creativity.

He said that the centre would feature comfortable seating, writing boards, multimedia facilities and fast internet connectivity among other things.

He said that the Primary goal of the centre would be to encourage students to share their ideas, opinions and perspectives on various issues related to their coursework, research, or entrepreneurial interests. This would create a conducive environment for innovation and creativity, where students can discuss, debate, and challenge each others' ideas, he added.

The dean said that overall, the Student Discourse Centre at the FCIT can serve as a hub of innovation and creativity, enabling students to explore their potential, enhance their skills and contribute to the development of the field.

