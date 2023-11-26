Open Menu

Student Drowned In Upper Chitral

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Student drowned in Upper Chitral

Upper Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A student of 10th class was died while his two fellows were rescued after they plunged into the river in Yarkhun Lasht area of Upper Chitral district on Sunday.

According to details, the sad incident happened when the old wooden bridge broke apart.

The deceased Nadeem Ahmed, son of Zar Mohammad resident of Rokut Yarkhun along with two other fellows was returned home from school.

Locals carried out a rescue operation, pulling out two more students who had fallen into the river alive and also removed the deceased's body.

