Student Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:13 PM

Student electrocuted in Faisalabad

A student of grade-VIII was electrocuted to death in Khurrianwala police limits on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) -:A student of grade-VIII was electrocuted to death in Khurrianwala police limits on Thursday.

According to police,Bilal (16) s/o Ghulam Fareed of Khawaja colony was playing in street when he touched live electric wire accidently.Consequently,he suffered fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to heirs.

