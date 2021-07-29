UrduPoint.com
Student Electrocuted In Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:01 PM

A boy was electrocuted in a mishap here Thursday in Roheelan wala police limits

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A boy was electrocuted in a mishap here Thursday in Roheelan wala police limits. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a boy named Hafiz Sami age 15 resident of Basti lakhu Tibba was studying at a Madrasa, when his hands touched the electric wire of the pedestal fan.

Resultantly, he died at the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the Nishtar hospital.

