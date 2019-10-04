UrduPoint.com
Student Electrocuted To Death In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:13 PM

Student electrocuted to death in Hyderabad

A student of class 10th electrocuted at a government school in the American Quarters in Hali Road area here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A student of class 10th electrocuted at a government school in the American Quarters in Hali Road area here on Friday.

According to the police, the student Hamza of Khalid Memorial School was climbing on a the wall during the recess and got electrocuted from an 11,000 KV transmission wire of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

The student was rushed to the civil hospital in critically injured condition where the doctors declared him dead.

The school's headmaster claimed that they had requested HESCO several times to remove the high transmission wire but to no avail.

