Student enrollment increases to 25% far-flung subdivision of Ghizer: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani, in an official statement, on Sunday said that,"It gives me immense pleasure to state that the student enrollment has increased to a whopping 25% and that too in a far-flung subdivision of Ghizer".

He said in the previous year, the net enrollment in Yasin was 3702, and this year, due to our consistent efforts for improving the state of education, it has increased to 4623.

"We are witnessing the results of our efforts thanks to Allah Almighty, he added. The Chief Secretary said the GB dream was no longer a dream but now a reality.