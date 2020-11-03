Student falls to death from college building

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A student of FSc in Government Degree College, Gul Abad, Lower Dir lost his life on Tuesday after falling from the third floor of the building.

Police and college administration said the student of FSc, Shayan, son of Najibullah, resident of Thana Malakand was taking pictures by his cell phone when slipped and fell from the third floor of college building.

Shayan was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chakdara in precarious condition where he breathed his last. Moving scenes were witnessed when body of the deceased was shifted to his house.