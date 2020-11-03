UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Student Falls To Death From College Building

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:20 PM

Student falls to death from college building

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A student of FSc in Government Degree College, Gul Abad, Lower Dir lost his life on Tuesday after falling from the third floor of the building.

Police and college administration said the student of FSc, Shayan, son of Najibullah, resident of Thana Malakand was taking pictures by his cell phone when slipped and fell from the third floor of college building.

Shayan was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chakdara in precarious condition where he breathed his last. Moving scenes were witnessed when body of the deceased was shifted to his house.

Related Topics

Student Dir Malakand From Government

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe win toss, bat first in 3rd ODI

41 minutes ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths and 1,1 76 new cas ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

12 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.