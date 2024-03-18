Student Fatally Injured In Attack Dies
A law student who was shot during March 7 incident in Hyderabad,succumbed to his wound after battling for his life for 11 days on a ventilator
According to the police and hospital sources, 25 years old Agha Akash Pathan breathed his last in a hospital in Karachi on Monday.
According to the police and hospital sources, 25 years old Agha Akash Pathan breathed his last in a hospital in Karachi on Monday.
On March 7, Pathan and his sister, slain 24 years old Yusra Batool, were attacked in Arabi Square housing colony in Qasimabad when they were returning home from their law college.
The assailant Irshad Khokhar first hit their motorbike from his car and later shot dead Batool and fatally injured Pathan before killing himself.
The police said Khokhar wanted to marry Batool but his marriage proposals were rejected by her more than once.
