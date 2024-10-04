Student gunned down

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A teenager boy was gunned down by unknown outlaws in limits of Gaggu Mandi police station, here on Friday.

Police said that Sohail Kharal (17),resident of Chak No 291/EB, along with his friend was heading to college on motorcycle when he was intercepted by two unknown persons.

They separated him from his friend and shot him dead.

The outlaws managed to escape from the scene.

Police was investigating the incident.