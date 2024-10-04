Open Menu

Student Gunned Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Student gunned down

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A teenager boy was gunned down by unknown outlaws in limits of Gaggu Mandi police station, here on Friday.

Police said that Sohail Kharal (17),resident of Chak No 291/EB, along with his friend was heading to college on motorcycle when he was intercepted by two unknown persons.

They separated him from his friend and shot him dead.

The outlaws managed to escape from the scene.

Police was investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Police Station From

Recent Stories

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

8 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

13 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

13 hours ago
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

13 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

13 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

13 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

13 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

13 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan