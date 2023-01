SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A student was killed in an accident in Bhatti Town in Jhal Chakian police limits on Friday.

Police said Zeshan Hanif was returning home on his motorcycle when he reached near Bhatti Town a speeding van hit and killed him.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to theDistrict Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).