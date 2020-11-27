UrduPoint.com
Student Hit To Death By Car In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A student of class first was killed on Friday after a car hit him near his school in Muda tehsil here.

Police said the student named Ayan was killed when a car hit him near Munda Higher Secondary School when he was crossing the road.

Body of the student was shifted to Munda Hospital for medico legal procedure and later handed over to heirs for burial.

