Student Injured In Clash At Bahauddin Zakariya University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:33 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A student reportedly sustained a bullet injury when two groups clashed at Gilani Law College of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Monday.
According to police sources, members of People's Student Federal (PSF) and some Pashtun students quarrelled over some issue.
Meanwhile, firing started between the two sides, causing a bullet injury to a student, identified as Zaid Khan.
However, the BZU administration and police reached the spot and controlled the situation.