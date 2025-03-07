Open Menu

Student Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Student killed, another injured in road mishap

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A tragic road accident on Swabi-Topi Road on Friday claimed the life of a college student, while another was injured.

According to police, Khizar Hayat, son of Alam Zeb, a resident of Topi and a first-year student at Quaid-e-Azam School Kotha Mainai Chowk, was heading home on his motorcycle after school.

As he reached ahead of Mainai Chowk, his motorcycle collided with a rickshaw.

The accident resulted in his immediate death, while another student, Zain, son of Zahoor, also from Topi, sustained injuries.Police are investigating the incident.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid pri ..

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns

25 minutes ago
 S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector ..

S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025

27 minutes ago
 Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

36 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TD ..

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case

45 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 J ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team

57 minutes ago
 12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

2 hours ago
 Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan