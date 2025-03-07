Student killed, another injured in road mishap

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A tragic road accident on Swabi-Topi Road on Friday claimed the life of a college student, while another was injured.

According to police, Khizar Hayat, son of Alam Zeb, a resident of Topi and a first-year student at Quaid-e-Azam School Kotha Mainai Chowk, was heading home on his motorcycle after school.

As he reached ahead of Mainai Chowk, his motorcycle collided with a rickshaw.

The accident resulted in his immediate death, while another student, Zain, son of Zahoor, also from Topi, sustained injuries.Police are investigating the incident.

APP/vak