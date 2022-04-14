UrduPoint.com

Student Killed By Bus In Sialkot

Published April 14, 2022

Student killed by bus in sialkot

A student was killed by an over-speeding bus in the jurisdiction of Head Marala police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :A student was killed by an over-speeding bus in the jurisdiction of Head Marala police station.

According to details, a ninth class student, Samar-Ullah Qaiser, of Sagripur was on her way to school at Dhalay-wali when she was hit by a speeding bus, coming from Kuluwal.

She was critically injured and died on the way to a hospital.

Police have arrested the bus driver and sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

