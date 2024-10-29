Student Killed By Train In Akora Khattak
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A college student was killed when he was hit by a train in Akora Khattak tehsil of Nowshera district on Tuesday.
Police said the student of a local college, identified as 23-year-old; Shuaib Al was crossing the railway line when a train coming from Peshawar hit him.
The student was badly injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last. The body of the student, hailing from Labor Colony Akora Khattak was later shifted to his house.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Brother kills sister in Chichawatani1 minute ago
-
Two brick kilns demolished11 minutes ago
-
Five die, two injured in Mansehra road mishap21 minutes ago
-
RDA intensifies anti-dengue measures21 minutes ago
-
Mirpur-AJK achieves 35% of anti-polio drive target on first day31 minutes ago
-
Jammu Martyrs Day to be observed on November 631 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred; three terrorists killed in polio team attack in Orakzai31 minutes ago
-
Accused injured in encounter31 minutes ago
-
Mirza Ikhtiar Baig to participate in PGA Board Election41 minutes ago
-
PMA welcomes SHC decision regarding MDCAT41 minutes ago
-
Rashidi calls for sexual violence to be recognized as war crimes41 minutes ago
-
CPWB protecting children, says Noshaba Malik41 minutes ago