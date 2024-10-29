Student killed by train in Akora Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A college student was killed when he was hit by a train in Akora Khattak tehsil of Nowshera district on Tuesday.

Police said the student of a local college, identified as 23-year-old; Shuaib Al was crossing the railway line when a train coming from Peshawar hit him.

The student was badly injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last. The body of the student, hailing from Labor Colony Akora Khattak was later shifted to his house.

APP/vak