Student killed in hostel in faisabad

A student was killed in hostel near Teezab Mill chowk,Najaf colony in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :A student was killed in hostel near Teezab Mill chowk,Najaf colony in the area of People's Colony police station.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Salman (18) r/o Jalal Pur Bhattian was the first year student.

He was found dead in his room under mysterious circumstances.

The police took body into custody and dispatched to mortuary for postmortem.

According to initial report, marks of torture were found while further investigation was underway.