Student killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A final year student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro lost his life when a speedy dumper hit his motorcycle outside the varsity's gate on Tuesday.

According to police, Salim Chandio s/o Jameel Chandio was coming to university on a motorcycle, when he reached near the varsity's gate, a speedy dumper coming from the opposite direction, hit his motorcycle.

As a result, Salim received serious injuries and was rushed to Liaquat University Hospital but he breathed his last. Jamshoro police arrested the dumber driver, seized the dumper and registered a case against him.