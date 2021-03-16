UrduPoint.com
Student Killed In Road Accident

Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Student killed in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A final year student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro lost his life when a speedy dumper hit his motorcycle outside the varsity's gate on Tuesday.

According to police, Salim Chandio s/o Jameel Chandio was coming to university on a motorcycle, when he reached near the varsity's gate, a speedy dumper coming from the opposite direction, hit his motorcycle.

As a result, Salim received serious injuries and was rushed to Liaquat University Hospital but he breathed his last. Jamshoro police arrested the dumber driver, seized the dumper and registered a case against him.

