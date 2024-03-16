Student Killed In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A student was killed after motorcycle went uncontrolled and collided with tractor trolley near Gaggu Mandi Sheikh Fazil road here Saturday.
According to details, a student named Muhammad Afaq resident of 375/EB was going to home from school.
Suddenly the motorcycle went uncontrolled and collided with a tractor trolley near Gaggu Mandi Sheikh Fazil road.
As a result, the student died on the spot.
Police handed over the body to heirs after necessary action.
