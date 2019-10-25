Student killed on road in Khanewal

(@imziishan)

A student was killed in an accident near here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : A student was killed in an accident near here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Ramish of Chak No 136/16-L was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw hit it.

Resultantly, he died on the spot while the Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Mian Channu.