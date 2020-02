(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) : A student was killed in an incident near Mian Channu on Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Muhammad Abdullah of Muslim Town was travelling on a motorcycle rickshaw when his clothes entangled in chain of the bike and he died on the spot.