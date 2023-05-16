UrduPoint.com

Student Killed, Six Injured In Accidental School Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Student killed, six injured in accidental school firing

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) ::A school student was killed while six others were injured when firing took place at a school in Sangota area of Swat district on Tuesday.

According to police, the firing incident occurred when a rifle accidentally went off in the hands of a police official, deployed at school security.

The injured students were rushed to Said Sharif Hospital where one of the students succumbed to his injuries.

The police official responsible for the firing was arrested and shifted to the police station for interrogation.

