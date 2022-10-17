Student killed, three injured in a firing incident in Loralai

(@FahadShabbir)

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :A young student was killed and three other students got injured in a firing incident in Balochistan's Loralai district on Monday.

Levies sources said the firing incident happened in the Kohar dam area of Loralai. The students belong to the University of Loralai.

The dead student was identified as Israr Khan. The injured students were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Loralai for medical treatment.

An emergency was declared in the hospital to provide medical treatment to the injured of the attack.

A large number of people belonging to various walks of life reached the hospital and strongly condemned the attack.