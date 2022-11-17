UrduPoint.com

Student Kills Two Fellows In Jahanian

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Two students were shot dead by fellow student on Thursday in clash between two groups of student of Jahanian Government Collage in district Khanewal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Two students were shot dead by fellow student on Thursday in clash between two groups of student of Jahanian Government Collage in district Khanewal.

According to media report, Ali Kasai and Ali Jatt, resident of Block 104/10-R of Jahanian were among the deceased. The incident seems to be a continuation of the conflict between student groups.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

The Police said, an accused namely Tahir was arrested with arm importation and have started further investigation while raids were being conducted to arrest the other involved.

Acting IG Punjab Kunwar Shahrukh has took notice of the incident and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan.

Acting IG Punjab also ordered District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal to form a special team for the arrest of accused.

