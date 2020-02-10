Student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology succumbed to injuries at Liaquat University Hospital

A student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology who was critically injured while alighting from the university point at Naseem Nagar chowk here Monday afternoon succumbed to injuries at Liaquat University Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology who was critically injured while alighting from the university point at Naseem Nagar chowk here Monday afternoon succumbed to injuries at Liaquat University Hospital.

According to the police, the student Syed Shayan Ali Shah, 22 years old, while getting off from the bus fell on the road and the same bus trampled him under the tyres.

The MUET's spokesman Imdad Soomro, however, claims that the student was hit by a car which was coming from the wrong side.

Shah was a third year student enrolled in the Electrical Engineering Department.

His uncle Syed Javed Shah is President of MUET's Officers Association, according to the spokesman.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

It is still unclear if the parents will allow postmortem of the body.