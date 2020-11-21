UrduPoint.com
Student Of UoP Infected With COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Student of UoP infected with COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A student of 3rd Semester, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Peshawar, was diagnosed with COVID-19. His test result was received Friday evening, after which he was isolated himself at home.

Student had Primary contacts in his class prior to visit Hayatabad Medical Complex for COVID-19 test, said the spokesman of the university.

The classes of BS 3rd semester Journalism has been switched to online from Monday for quarantine period (14 Days).

More Stories From Pakistan

