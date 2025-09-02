Open Menu

Student' Painting Showcase China -Pakistan Friendship At PNCA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 10:17 PM

A students’ painting exhibition titled “Paint Peace Together” was held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) A students’ painting exhibition titled “Paint Peace Together” was held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The exhibition featured more than 200 artworks from the China-Pakistan Children’s Painting Competition, with young students from both countries presenting colorful depictions of peace, friendship, and harmony.

Two artist girls, Buraam Ding Yi Yue and Iqra Ding Wan Yue, from a renowned school in Islamabad, told APP that China and Pakistan are best friends and that through their paintings, they wish to promote peace.

“Through my painting, I want the world to be peaceful and full of friendship,” said Anees Ahmad, a young Pakistani participant.

Officials from the Chinese Embassy, PNCA, and educational institutions praised the creativity of the students and stressed the role of cultural exchanges in strengthening the “iron brotherhood” between Pakistan and China.

Speakers said the competition not only commemorated history but also inspired the younger generation to value peace and cooperation. The event concluded with appreciation for the young participants, whose artwork symbolized hope for a brighter and more peaceful future.

