Student Presents Her Novel To Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Maheen Majid, a student and a budding novelist from the City of Saints, called on Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan here Tuesday and presented her novel ‘Pearl of Beauty’ to him.
The Commissioner hailed the young novelist for her joining the English literary realm and prayed her craving for creativity may lead her to the summit of excellence in the world of literature.
He said the inclination of younger generation to English literature and their drive to creativity was a welcome sign and it can help polish Pakistan’s positive image at international stage. “Such talented individuals are indicative of country’s bright future.”
Young writers are an invaluable asset to the nation and deserve applause and encouragement, Commissioner Khan said and hoped their literary endeavors emboss Pakistan’s creative and positive image on the international literary fabric.
