Student Receives Burns In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:27 PM

Unidentified accused attempted to set a 13-year-old boy on fire here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Unidentified accused attempted to set a 13-year-old boy on fire here on Saturday.

According to Jatoi Police Station, Anwar, a student, was returning home when the accused sprinkled petrol on him and tried to set him on the fire.

The victim was shifted to the THQ hospital Jatoi from where he was referred to the Nishtar burn unit Multan. Doctors said that his body received thirty per cent burns.

The police have started investigation.

