Student Service Centre Inaugurated At NUML

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Rector National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd.) inaugurated a Student Service Center in the university on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Pro Rectors, Deans, Directors, HoDs and students.

Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML said that the purpose of establishing state of the art Service Centre was to provide all facilities to the students under one roof.

A general/souvenir store, photocopier & composing shop, mobile/laptop repairing shop, stationery shop and a cafe along with a faculty lounge were set up in the Centre.

The Rector said that NUML administration is committed to providing the best facilities to the students, so they can concentrate well on their curricular, co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

He said that sports facilities were upgraded in the past and as a result, NUML students achieved some national and international medals in different games.

He informed the students that due to the upgradation of sports facilities and introduction of sports-based incentives, NUML is currently the Champion of 5 games out of 7 games held in HEC zone E, this year.

Rector believed that the youth is the future of Pakistan, and we should provide them all possible facilities to excel in life for the betterment of Pakistan.

