UrduPoint.com

Student Shot Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Student shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A student was shot dead while another received injuries in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Ahmad Javaid, a student of M Com, was returning after appearing in the exams when an unidentified assailant opened firing on him.

As a result, Ahmad died on the spot while another student received injuries.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation after dispatching the body to amortuary for postmortem, he added.

