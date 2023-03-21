Student stabbed to death in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A young student was stabbed to death over a petty clash in Puran tehsil of Shangla district, police informed on Tuesday.

The student, named Maaz, had a verbal clash with the accused who stabbed him with a knife several times near Puran Bazaar. Maaz succumbed to his injuries.

The accused has been arrested and legal proceedings against him started, Police said.