Student Stabs Seven School Fellows

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Student stabs seven school fellows

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :At least seven students were injured when their school fellow stabbed them inside the schools premises in Mangah area of Mardan district on Friday.

Police said seven students including three brothers were injured when a student stabbed them during arguments in Government High School Mangah, in district Mardan.

The student named Waqas attacked his fellows with a knife during assembly time, injuring seven students. The injured were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex where the condition of one student was stated to be critical.

Police have arrested the attacker and shifted him to Mangah police station for interrogation and proceeding of a case against him.

