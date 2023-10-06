Student succumbs to bullet injuries in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The critically injured 10th-class student succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Srinagar in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the student, Sahil Bashir, was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in the Wanihama area of the south Kashmir Islamabad district on Wednesday.

He had received bullets in the neck and his spinal cord was damaged,” a senior doctor at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar told media men, adding the doctors gave the injured student specialized treatment but he could not survive. The body was shifted to Wanihama for burial.