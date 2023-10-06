Open Menu

Student Succumbs To Bullet Injuries In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Student succumbs to bullet injuries in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The critically injured 10th-class student succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Srinagar in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the student, Sahil Bashir, was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in the Wanihama area of the south Kashmir Islamabad district on Wednesday.

He had received bullets in the neck and his spinal cord was damaged,” a senior doctor at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar told media men, adding the doctors gave the injured student specialized treatment but he could not survive. The body was shifted to Wanihama for burial.

Related Topics

India Injured Islamabad Student Doctor Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

31 minutes ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

31 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

46 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

3 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

13 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

13 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

13 hours ago
 Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan