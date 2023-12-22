Student theatre takes center stage, Vibrant three-day drama festival kicks off at PNCA

In a burst of creativity and talent, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday kicked off a dynamic three-day drama festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) In a burst of creativity and talent, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday kicked off a dynamic three-day drama festival.

Makhlaf University students set the stage on fire with laughter-inducing plays, while also engaging the audience with spontaneous sketches, Director PR Dr Bilal Karim said while talking to APP.

He said that the festival, a collaborative effort with Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, NUML Dramatic Club, features 23 university students and theatre groups, highlighting social issues through thought-provoking performances.

The festival's opening ceremony, graced by PNCA's Dr Waqar Azeem, showcased the impressive talents of the NUML Dramatic Club and Arid Dramatic Club on its inaugural day.

Director General Muhammad Ayub Jamali emphasized the importance of theatre in addressing societal challenges, considering it a powerful tool for education and social awareness, he added.

Dr Bilal said that beyond offering quality entertainment, the event aims to foster healthy activities among youth, revitalizing the concept of theatre in the twin cities. With a theme centred on promoting peace, love, and harmony, the festival seeks to harness the unique educational value of stage drama in addressing social issues through an engaging and entertaining lens.