Student Unions Play Vital Role In Creating Leadership: Murtaza Wahab

Published October 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Spokesperson for Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the role of the student unions was to increase the trend of competition in educational institutions, which is very important, especially for creating leadership.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Sindh Minister for Boards and Universities Ismail Rahu at his office on Tuesday, said a communiqué.

He said that student organizations and unions have played an important role in every aspect of life.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that very soon the student union will be active in the educational institutions of Sindh and with the positive activities of the student union, the graph of the educational institutions will rise. The environment of competition in educational institutions is subject to the revival of the student union.

