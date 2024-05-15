Open Menu

Student Volunteers Complete Friends Of Police Program With ICT Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The 36th batch of Friends of Police programme comprising 25 students from the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Science and Technology (SZABIST) on Wednesday completed their training on traffic laws and road safety.

Following the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police had launched a special Friends of Police programme to raise awareness among citizens about traffic laws and road safety, a public relations officer said.

On this occasion, students from Iqra University were also present, who will now participate in the program under the Friends of Police initiative.

In this regard, a ceremony was held here at the Police Lines Headquarters attended by IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi as a chief guest. While, SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, university students, and members of the Islamabad Police education team were also present.

The IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi welcomed the Friends of Police volunteers, highlighted the significance of completing their training and the arrival of a new batch.

He said, "For me, the most important thing was visiting schools and colleges to shape students' minds for a better society. Changing public perception of the police is extremely difficult. We are presenting our processes and services to the public so that people better understand the institution of police.

I do not believe in lofty claims but in working practically 24/7. From a constable to IG, everyone works as a team. Those who serve the public are chosen by God."

The police department, he said was the first to respond in difficult times, adding, "We are aligning the police with the demands of the modern era."

The Islamabad Police were the guardians of its 63 martyrs and regardless of the colour of the uniform, its commitment remained the same, he added.

The IG Islamabad underlined that the Police department had established an everlasting relationship with the youth participating in the programme.

The police culture comprises positive elements that need to eliminate negative ones, he added.

He further mentioned that the Police was also starting a two-week internship program, which included one week of general and one week of specialized training. The roles of volunteers in police and Friends of Police programs were the same, with public information being crucial in crime prevention, he added.

"Come, be a part of us, and serve the public together," he urged the youth.

At the end of the ceremony, he said that the Islamabad Police will continue to organize such programs in the future.

