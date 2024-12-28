Open Menu

Student Volunteers Of Iqra University Visits Security Division

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The student volunteers of Iqra University visited Security Division Islamabad under the Friend of Police internship program and met with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security, on Saturday.

An official told APP that the Deputy superintendent of police(DSP) Security Headquarters Security Division Muhammad Ayub Awan welcomed the delegation of student volunteers of Iqra University and briefed them about security division police work.

He said the student delegation visited the Security division under the Friends of Police Program. The DSP Security Headquarters Security Division fully briefed the delegation about the procedures and advantages of the Security division.

Later, the delegation also visited the CCTV control room, police mess, stable, and diplomatic enclave.

Moreover, delegation was fully informed about their procedure and usefulness, patrolling of police in high Security Zone and the performance and utility of the police that are playing an important role in the security of the High Security Zone, security of VVIP/VIP foreign dignitaries, national VIPs, important buildings situated in High Security Zone and protection of life and property of citizens.

The delegation acknowledged the security measurements taken by Islamabad Police to ensure the protection of the diplomatic enclave.

The delegation expressed special gratitude to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Security Division and his team for this successful visit.

