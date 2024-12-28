Student Volunteers Of Iqra University Visits Security Division
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The student volunteers of Iqra University visited Security Division Islamabad under the Friend of Police internship program and met with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security, on Saturday.
An official told APP that the Deputy superintendent of police(DSP) Security Headquarters Security Division Muhammad Ayub Awan welcomed the delegation of student volunteers of Iqra University and briefed them about security division police work.
He said the student delegation visited the Security division under the Friends of Police Program. The DSP Security Headquarters Security Division fully briefed the delegation about the procedures and advantages of the Security division.
Later, the delegation also visited the CCTV control room, police mess, stable, and diplomatic enclave.
Moreover, delegation was fully informed about their procedure and usefulness, patrolling of police in high Security Zone and the performance and utility of the police that are playing an important role in the security of the High Security Zone, security of VVIP/VIP foreign dignitaries, national VIPs, important buildings situated in High Security Zone and protection of life and property of citizens.
The delegation acknowledged the security measurements taken by Islamabad Police to ensure the protection of the diplomatic enclave.
The delegation expressed special gratitude to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Security Division and his team for this successful visit.
Recent Stories
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student volunteers of Iqra University visits Security Division1 minute ago
-
IWMI expands operation in KP for addressing water governance, management challenges11 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 10 injured in car-Rickshaw collision in Thatta11 minutes ago
-
Sindh narcotics control dept recovers 10,300 grams of ketamine21 minutes ago
-
CM Murad grieves over death of famous writer Mumtaz Bukhari's wife21 minutes ago
-
Female police athletes secure positions in weightlifting competitions21 minutes ago
-
CDA pushes for Eco-friendly public transport in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Kohat, chairs meeting on security matters21 minutes ago
-
Dr. Zahid Akram elected as VP of SRWIA31 minutes ago
-
No leniency for May 9 violence in PTI negotiations:Tarar31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of illegal construction near lakes31 minutes ago
-
Rs11.75m released for treatment of cops, their families31 minutes ago