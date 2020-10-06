A delegation of the Student Youth Council (YCP) on Tuesday called on Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Interior A. Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Student Youth Council (YCP) on Tuesday called on Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Interior A. Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House.

The delegation led by YCP President Muhammad Shahzad included students Irsa Batool, Ayesha Zafar, Faisal Amin, Rehan Ullah, Farhan Ullah, Attaullah Mohsin, Ziyad Ali Shah, Muhammad Onais, Asad ur Rehman and others from universities across the country.

Speaking to the students, Rehman Malik said the youth were the backbone of any nation and they play a vital role in nation-building and development of society.

He stressed the need to give equal opportunities of education to the youth, besides setting up vocational training institutes for them.

Rehman Malik advised the students to determine their future and work day and night to achieve the goal. He asked the youth to play their role in the prevention and control of drugs by using their abilities.

The YCP members apprised Senator Rehman Malik of the problems facing them and they emphasized the necessary legislation to strengthen the youth.