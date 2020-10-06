UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Student Youth Council's Delegation Calls On Rehman Malik

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

Student Youth Council's delegation calls on Rehman Malik

A delegation of the Student Youth Council (YCP) on Tuesday called on Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Interior A. Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Student Youth Council (YCP) on Tuesday called on Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Interior A. Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House.

The delegation led by YCP President Muhammad Shahzad included students Irsa Batool, Ayesha Zafar, Faisal Amin, Rehan Ullah, Farhan Ullah, Attaullah Mohsin, Ziyad Ali Shah, Muhammad Onais, Asad ur Rehman and others from universities across the country.

Speaking to the students, Rehman Malik said the youth were the backbone of any nation and they play a vital role in nation-building and development of society.

He stressed the need to give equal opportunities of education to the youth, besides setting up vocational training institutes for them.

Rehman Malik advised the students to determine their future and work day and night to achieve the goal. He asked the youth to play their role in the prevention and control of drugs by using their abilities.

The YCP members apprised Senator Rehman Malik of the problems facing them and they emphasized the necessary legislation to strengthen the youth.

Related Topics

Senate Education Rehman Malik Drugs Parliament Student From

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Israeli Minister of Culture discus ..

25 minutes ago

Punjabs in race for Second XI National T20 title

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits Holocaust Memorial in Be ..

55 minutes ago

African Union Says Finalizing Framework for 3,000- ..

1 minute ago

NHA chairman praises China for assisting Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

Prince Charles thanks President Alvi for sending g ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.