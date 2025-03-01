Open Menu

Students Achieve A Historic Milestone By Deploying Fiber Optic Network Access Point

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Students achieve a historic milestone by deploying Fiber Optic Network Access Point

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Female students of the Information Technology Centre (ITC) at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam have accomplished a significant milestone by successfully deploying a Fiber Optic Network Access Point, demonstrating their exceptional technical skills. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal congratulated the students and ITC administration on this remarkable achievement.

A Fiber Optic Network Training Program was organized at the ITC of SAU, aimed at providing students with practical training in fiber optic network installation. During this program, female students achieved a historic feat by successfully installing a Fiber Optic Network Access Point for the first time in the university’s history, marking an extraordinary accomplishment.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal expressed his pride in this achievement, stating that SAU students are on par with students from any other leading institution.

He emphasized that the university is committed to providing equal opportunities to both male and female students so they can showcase their talents across all fields. He also acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the ITC administration and faculty for their dedication.

Meanwhile, Shoukat Memon, CEO of NETS International Communication, praised the outstanding performance of the female students, stating that their success reflects the high academic standards of SAU. He further added that SAU’s female students have proven themselves to be among the best in Sindh.

ITC Director Dr. Mir Sajjad Ali Talpur expressed his gratitude to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal for his unwavering support and encouragement.

He highlighted that under the VC’s leadership and guidance, SAU students are progressing rapidly in practical applications and technical expertise, making their mark in the field.

Recent Stories

Ruler's Representatives in Al Dhafra, Al Ain congr ..

Ruler's Representatives in Al Dhafra, Al Ain congratulate UAE President, VPs, Ru ..

3 seconds ago
 PM launches Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs20bn

PM launches Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs20bn

10 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: England chose to bat first ..

Champions Trophy 2025: England chose to bat first against South Africa

39 minutes ago
 Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per ..

Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-fi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match agai ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

6 hours ago
 RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansio ..

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

17 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

17 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ stra ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

17 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

18 hours ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan