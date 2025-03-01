Students Achieve A Historic Milestone By Deploying Fiber Optic Network Access Point
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Female students of the Information Technology Centre (ITC) at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam have accomplished a significant milestone by successfully deploying a Fiber Optic Network Access Point, demonstrating their exceptional technical skills. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal congratulated the students and ITC administration on this remarkable achievement.
A Fiber Optic Network Training Program was organized at the ITC of SAU, aimed at providing students with practical training in fiber optic network installation. During this program, female students achieved a historic feat by successfully installing a Fiber Optic Network Access Point for the first time in the university’s history, marking an extraordinary accomplishment.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal expressed his pride in this achievement, stating that SAU students are on par with students from any other leading institution.
He emphasized that the university is committed to providing equal opportunities to both male and female students so they can showcase their talents across all fields. He also acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the ITC administration and faculty for their dedication.
Meanwhile, Shoukat Memon, CEO of NETS International Communication, praised the outstanding performance of the female students, stating that their success reflects the high academic standards of SAU. He further added that SAU’s female students have proven themselves to be among the best in Sindh.
ITC Director Dr. Mir Sajjad Ali Talpur expressed his gratitude to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal for his unwavering support and encouragement.
He highlighted that under the VC’s leadership and guidance, SAU students are progressing rapidly in practical applications and technical expertise, making their mark in the field.
