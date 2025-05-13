Open Menu

Students Across Punjab Celebrate Success Of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Students across Punjab celebrate success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, educational institutions across the province held ceremonies to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Students in schools throughout Punjab actively participated in events expressing admiration and gratitude for the armed forces. Many students carried portraits of the Chief of Army Staff and took part in uniformed marches, while young female students paid heartfelt tributes to the courageous pilots of the Pakistan Air Force. The student body collectively saluted the bravery, resilience, and patriotism of Pakistan’s military forces.

Punjab education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat led a spirited student rally in Kasur. Students enthusiastically chanted patriotic slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Army Zindabad.” A simulated war demonstration by students featured a symbolic border, mock combat, and a dramatic reenactment of the enemy’s defeat, culminating in a peace parade that marked symbolic victory.

Students also created mud house models representing life in border villages and celebrated the Army’s achievements with fervent applause. In a moving display of patriotism, young girls raised the national flag and joined processions holding banners in support of the Pakistan Army.

At Pattoki Girls school, female students organized a special march, chanting slogans and expressing unwavering devotion to the country and its defenders.

Throughout the province, schools echoed with patriotic songs and sirens symbolizing wartime alertness.

Students performed national anthems, offered special prayers for the safety and success of their heroes, and took part in poster and drawing competitions to commemorate Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. Poetic recitations and heartfelt songs added further emotion to the celebrations.

