Students advised to enroll in three-month free short courses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The students have been advised to avail the opportunity and enroll in three-month free short courses during summer vacations as skills training camps have been started here in the Divisional Public school and Government College of Technology, Rawalpindi for male and female students.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha, the students should learn skills during summer vacations as skills and technical education is need of the time.

The Commissioner asked the students that instead of wasting their precious time during summer vacations, they should learn skills that would help eliminate unemployment.

He said, vocational education leads to employment opportunities. In developed countries, the children are taught skills during vacations.

The role of teachers and parents is very important in attracting the students towards technical education, he added.

Good intentions are needed along with the vision, Liaquat Ali said.

Today's skilled student is the guarantee of tomorrow's prosperous Pakistan, he added.

The children, who would successfully complete the program, would be awarded a Rs 5000 scholarship, the commissioner said.

Liaquat Ali Chatha y said the program of imparting skills and technical education to the student during summer vacations is a major initiative of the Punjab government.

The Commissioner informed that he was a member of the committee formed in this regard and is aware of the importance of this program.

The program would have constructive effects, he said adding, technical education training is a joint effort of different departments including ICI, SDD, HED and SED.

It is possible to eliminate unemployment through skill and technical education, the Commissioner said adding, technical training would be beneficial not only for the person getting education based on technical training but the entire family would benefit economically.

Earnest efforts required to achieve the targets set to eliminate poverty and unemployment, he said.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, a ceremony would be held in honor of the students who would complete the program and prizes would be awarded.

This initiative of the Punjab government would prove to be helpful in changing the economic situation of the citizens, she said.

The spokesperson informed that the summer skills camps would provide training in 14 different trades to students.

The program aims to offer free three-month short courses during their summer vacations.

Male and female students could enroll in these three-month short courses free of charge, without any tuition or examination fees, she added.

