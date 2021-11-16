UrduPoint.com

Students Advised To Get Skills To Earn Huge Money Through E-commerce

The eminent entrepreneur and digital marketer Abdul Wahab on Tuesday said that modern trends were being introduced with the help of technology to strengthen the business of e-commerce in the digital market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The eminent entrepreneur and digital marketer Abdul Wahab on Tuesday said that modern trends were being introduced with the help of technology to strengthen the business of e-commerce in the digital market.

Success in the world of e-commerce is not possible without learning new technologies and contemporary developments, he said this while delivering a lecture titled "How to Start an E-Commerce Career" held at the Institute of Commerce, University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The entrepreneur said that a large amount of money could be earned through e-commerce, but the condition for it was that the young students must have the skills to use different platforms related to e-commerce.

"The youth must get the required skills, expertise and training to earn maximum money in the digital market", he maintained.

He said that Amazon and Alibaba were the two valuable platforms by which the students of the Department of Commerce University of Sindh could earn huge amounts.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Ashique Ali Jhatial, Prof.

Qazi Mumtaz Ahmed and Dr. Ashfaq Ali also attended the lecture which was attended by a large number of scholars and students.

