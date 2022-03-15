Students advised to promote tolerance, peace in society by repressing extremism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Students should vanquish extremism by disseminating lesson of forbearance, patience and love in society by following Paighaim-e-Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Students should vanquish extremism by disseminating lesson of forbearance, patience and love in society by following Paighaim-e-Pakistan.

Director General Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University (IIU), Dr Zia ul Haq said this while addressing a seminar organized by Director Students Affairs (DSA) Women University Multan (WUM) here on Tuesday. He informed that the dream of country's progress could not be materialized without 'Naujawanan-i-Pakistan.".

He said, we should nurture the notion of interfaith harmony adding that the narrative of 'Naujawanana-i-Pakistan' has been built by diligence and participation of 50,000 youth.

Today's moot is aimed at sensitizing students especially female about the condemnation of fanaticism by religious scholars of all sects and signed a unanimous decree in this connection in past, he expressed.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor WUM Dr. Uzma Quraishi said that the Varsity has been working from day one for building character, society and promoting Islamic teachings. The talents of women are commendable, the future of the country is in the hands of those who play their role through projects like Paigham-e-Pakistan, she expressed.

A large number of students and heads of all departments attended the seminar.