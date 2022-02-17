UrduPoint.com

Students Advised To Strengthen Bond With Playgrounds To Stay Healthy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Students advised to strengthen bond with playgrounds to stay healthy

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dean Social Sciences, Dr Imran Sharif urged upon students to strengthen bond with playgrounds to utilize their energies positively

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dean Social Sciences, Dr Imran Sharif urged upon students to strengthen bond with playgrounds to utilize their energies positively.

Speaking at a seminar against smoking under auspices of Sociology Department here on Thursday, he advised students to avoid smoking as it is main cause of cancer.

He informed that youth was asset of the country adding that healthy generation was guarantee of the prosperity for any country.

He underlined the need of organizing such seminars in other departments of the varsity to sensitize students about it.

Chairman Sociology department, Dr Kamran Ishfaq, urged upon students to work hard and participate in positive activities.

Deputy Superintendent Khawaja Farid Security Hospital,Dr Sammun Mughal and other also spoke.

A large number of students attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Bahauddin Zakariya University Cancer

Recent Stories

UN Notes With Concern Reports of Ceasefire Breache ..

UN Notes With Concern Reports of Ceasefire Breaches in Eastern Ukraine

53 seconds ago
 Customs Dept has key role to play in stabilizing e ..

Customs Dept has key role to play in stabilizing economy of country & provinces: ..

54 seconds ago
 FIA's Cyber Crime Circle arrested man over harassm ..

FIA's Cyber Crime Circle arrested man over harassment case

56 seconds ago
 Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan we ..

Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well

57 seconds ago
 President appreciates assistance of Bill Gates Fou ..

President appreciates assistance of Bill Gates Foundation

59 seconds ago
 Kamran Bangash inaugurates ground breaking ceremon ..

Kamran Bangash inaugurates ground breaking ceremony of Int'l standard squash cou ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>