Students advised to strengthen bond with playgrounds to stay healthy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dean Social Sciences, Dr Imran Sharif urged upon students to strengthen bond with playgrounds to utilize their energies positively

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dean Social Sciences, Dr Imran Sharif urged upon students to strengthen bond with playgrounds to utilize their energies positively.

Speaking at a seminar against smoking under auspices of Sociology Department here on Thursday, he advised students to avoid smoking as it is main cause of cancer.

He informed that youth was asset of the country adding that healthy generation was guarantee of the prosperity for any country.

He underlined the need of organizing such seminars in other departments of the varsity to sensitize students about it.

Chairman Sociology department, Dr Kamran Ishfaq, urged upon students to work hard and participate in positive activities.

Deputy Superintendent Khawaja Farid Security Hospital,Dr Sammun Mughal and other also spoke.

A large number of students attended the seminar.