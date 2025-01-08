Students among 2 killed, 10 injured in Jhang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A horrific road accident near Sargodha Road in Jhang on Wednesday claimed the lives of two students and left 10 others injured, officials said.

According to police sources, the ill-fated bus, carrying passengers including students overturned resulting in the instant deaths of two students, while 10 others sustained injuries, ptv news channel reported.

The accident caused a significant disruption in the area, with rescue teams and police officials rushing to the scene to provide assistance.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased students, offering deep sorrow and sympathies for their loss.

She assured that the government will provide the best possible medical facilities to the injured students and support to the affected families.

Additionally, the Chief Minister ordered an immediate investigation into the accident to determine its cause and prevent such incidents in the future.