Open Menu

Students Appreciate Youth Festival Initiative

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative

Punjab Government, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is utilizing all-out resources for promoting positive and healthy activities among the youth and students of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Punjab Government, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is utilizing all-out resources for promoting positive and healthy activities among the youth and students of the province.

Organizing the Lahore Youth Festival is a appreciable initiative and such activities should remain in loop in the future as well.

These views were expressed by the students of different universities on the occasion of the visit of the logo and float in connection with the awareness campaign of Lahore Youth Festival in their respective educational institutions.

Lahore Youth Festival logo visited LUMS, Lahore Garrison University and Lahore School of Economics where the students were informed about the details regarding events and activities held under the Lahore Youth Festival.

A large number of students expressed their determination to fully participate in the festival. The logo tour will continue till October 17. The Lahore Youth Festival float will visit a total of 25 educational institutions. It is worth mentioning that Lahore Youth Festival to be held from 7 to 9 Nov will consist of various cultural and sports activities. Besides stand-up comedy, beat boxing and art and technology exhibition, other competitions including marathon running, cycling, gymnastics will be organized.

Related Topics

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Sports Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Cycling Visit Marathon Lahore University Of Management Sciences October From Boxing

Recent Stories

KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committe ..

KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committee on Kurram situation

26 seconds ago
 Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World ..

Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup scores

27 seconds ago
 KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communi ..

KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga: CM

29 seconds ago
 KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack ..

KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack on police line Bannu

30 seconds ago
 Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in count ..

Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in country's development

32 seconds ago
 I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax frau ..

I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax fraud

5 minutes ago
Provincial Minister for completion of Red Line BRT ..

Provincial Minister for completion of Red Line BRT project within stipulated tim ..

5 minutes ago
 ML-1 project to initiate with help of China: Depu ..

ML-1 project to initiate with help of China: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar

5 minutes ago
 Police arrests 10 accused, recover stolen bikes, d ..

Police arrests 10 accused, recover stolen bikes, drugs, weapons

5 minutes ago
 Int'l Theatre Festival to start from Nov 9 at Alha ..

Int'l Theatre Festival to start from Nov 9 at Alhamra Arts Centre

5 minutes ago
 SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

12 minutes ago
 District admin seeks launch of disability support ..

District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan