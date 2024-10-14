Students Appreciate Youth Festival Initiative
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 11:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Punjab Government, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is utilizing all-out resources for promoting positive and healthy activities among the youth and students of the province.
Organizing the Lahore Youth Festival is a appreciable initiative and such activities should remain in loop in the future as well.
These views were expressed by the students of different universities on the occasion of the visit of the logo and float in connection with the awareness campaign of Lahore Youth Festival in their respective educational institutions.
Lahore Youth Festival logo visited LUMS, Lahore Garrison University and Lahore School of Economics where the students were informed about the details regarding events and activities held under the Lahore Youth Festival.
A large number of students expressed their determination to fully participate in the festival. The logo tour will continue till October 17. The Lahore Youth Festival float will visit a total of 25 educational institutions. It is worth mentioning that Lahore Youth Festival to be held from 7 to 9 Nov will consist of various cultural and sports activities. Besides stand-up comedy, beat boxing and art and technology exhibition, other competitions including marathon running, cycling, gymnastics will be organized.
