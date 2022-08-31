Students are the 'real resume' for teachers: Vice Chancellor University of Karachi

"Nowadays teachers are more focused and try to strengthen their CVs while students are supposed to be their real resumes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :"Nowadays teachers are more focused and try to strengthen their CVs while students are supposed to be their real resumes. We want our children to get the best education and excellent results in exams but usually, teachers do not pay attention to the students enrolled in their classes which is not a good sign.

A good teacher knows how to engage students in their studies and is always available to guide them not only in the classroom but outside the educational institutions as well. A teacher through his or her connection with students transfers good manners and thoughts among the class and helps them in grooming." These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing a ceremony held in memory of Professor Masihuddin Siddiqui (late) on Wednesday.

The event was held here at the Naseem Shaheen Auditorium of Dr Jameel Jalibi Research library situated in the University of Karachi. Dr Jameel Jalibi Foundation arranged the event to recall the services of a late professor to the education sector and his contribution to urdu and English literature.

Professor Mashiuddin Siddiqui was born in 1930 and completed his MA in English from the University of Leeds, UK, while teaches as a professor of English at SM College, DJ Science College, Nazimabad College, and later becomes a joint secretary at the ministry of education and then appointed as the Directed General Pakistan academy of Letters.

The late professor compiled many books and died in December 2001 and was buried in Islamabad.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that teachers help the students in achieving their goals and how to become successful professionals in the future. He mentioned that Professor Mashiuddin Siddiqui was one of those teachers who are still loved and remembered by his students and people of other segments of society.

The former vice chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui expressed that the late professor was an excellent teacher and a writer. He informed the audience that Professor Mashiuddin Siddiqui has shaped the lives of many students and most of them have served in the military, civil bureaucracy, medical and engineering fields as well as in Urdu and English literature.

Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim said that Professor Mashiuddin Siddiqui knows the art of connecting students to life which is a great achievement for any teacher and has excellent command over both languages.

He mentioned that Professor Mashiuddin Siddiqui was very famous among students as he used to help the papering speeches, guide them on how to write letters or poems, and also lend a hand to correct their pronunciations.

Meanwhile, the former Commissioner Karachi and Professor Mashiuddin Siddiqui's son Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui shared that his late father always set examples not only for his students but for his children and family members as well.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, who is currently a Federal Secretary, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Islamabad, said that his father loved to guide students and children and used to discuss various topics with them.

"He has the art of using poetry or quotes of famous writers or lines from publications according to the situation and he was a very kind and friendly person." He said that only parents and teachers enjoy the success of their children and students whereas others would become jealous of one's accomplishment.

One of the late professor students Professor Sahar Ansari shared that once he established himself as an Urdu poet, critic, and Urdu literature and linguistic scholar, Professor Mashiuddin Siddiqui used to introduce him as his friend, not as his former student. He said that Professor Mashidduin Siddiqui always enjoys the success of his students.

Another former student, Professor Anees Zaidi said that a teacher never dies as he always lives in the hearts and minds of his or her students. According to him, Professor Mashiuddin was like a friend to his students and always ready to share and solve their problems besides teaching in the classroom.

On this occasion, Muhammad Iqbal Khan one of Professor Mashiuddin Siddiqui's students said that the late professor was a perfect, devoted, teacher and a great person. He shared that Professor Mashiddin Siddiqui had a good command of Urdu and English literature and linguistics.

Miyamoto Takashi from the University of Osaka, Japan, Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel son of Dr Jameel Jalibi, who has held various key posts in federal and provincial governments for over a period spanning 35 years, Dean Education Professor Dr Shagufta Shahzadi, educationists and faculty members, students and others attended the program.