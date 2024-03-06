Students Are Valuable Asset Of The Nation:
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti addressed the annual prize-distribution ceremony of Divisional Public school and College (DPS&C) as chief guest, here on Wednesday.
He urged students to focus all their attention on acquiring education, and not to waste a single moment of their time, to come up to expectations of their parents and the nation.
The ceremony participants included snooker champion Asjad Iqbal, DPS&C board of governors members, Principal Colonel Ashfaq, and parents of students.
The commissioner said that providing a comprehensive practical education plan to empower and employ youth is a pressing need, and implementing it is crucial for utilising time effectively so that the disappointment of youth could be turned into happiness, and their abilities could be polished to make them true assets to the nation.
He said the DPS&C was providing the best educational facility in the area at a very reasonable fee and delivering high-quality education. "It is hoped that the institution would continue the chain of successes in the coming days in a better way," he added.
The commissioner hailed parents and teachers as the greatest benefactors of students, urging students not to forget their benefactors because parents and teachers play the most important role in shaping a person's character.
Awards were distributed among students who secured positions in the annual examination. Students presented colorful tableaus in the ceremony, which were well appreciated by the audience.
