Students, Artist Performances Portraying Kashmir Cause Earn Huge Appreciation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The extra-ordinary performance of the artists and students in a variety of activities including the puppet show, stage play, mime show, photographic exhibitions, speech and debate competitions arranged at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Thursday to mark Kashmir Black day received huge appreciation from the audience.

The activities were arranged by PNCA in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan to mark Black Day when Indian security forces illegally entered in and IIlegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) 75 years ago when the Muslim majority living in IIoJK was ready to affiliate with Pakistan.

The program included puppet show, stage play, violin performance on Kashmiri song, mime show, speeches and tableau by school children.

On the occasion, National Puppet Theatre and Children Art Workshop for the first time presented a special theme Puppet show with reference to Black Day in which brief story of the day was highlighted through dialogues of the puppet characters.

The skit performance presented a story of a child who is keen to get education with firm determination to get freedom from oppression and tyranny of Indian security forces, lost his eyesight after pellet guns fired by Indian security forces hits his eyes but still he retreats his determination to win over tyrannies and barbarism.  The puppet show was highly applauded by the audience.

  A stage play was presented based on the themes of regular curfew in IIoJK, urge of Kashmiri young generation to promote peace in the world and get freedom from tyranny of Indian security forces and ban on media in IIOJK.

The stage play directed by Waqar Azeem was highly acclaimed and big round of applauses were earned by the performers of the stage play who portrayed miserable lives of Kashmiri brothers and sisters in IIOJK.  School Children from IMCB, G-6/2, Al Siddique School System and Buraq School System presented speeches and tableau to mark Kashmir Black Day.    At the end of the program, a mime show based on song "Zulm Rahay aur Aman Bhi Ho" was presented by PNCA's National Performing Art Group.  Ms. Salma Khan, host of the program, highlighted the history of Kashmir Issue with context to illegal invasion of IIoJK by Indian government and its security forces, role of Burhan Wani in raising the voice of youth at international level to give them right of self determination through referendum as per UNO resolutions and how his voice was silenced by Indian forces.   To coincide various activities to mark Black Day, the Visual Arts Division of PNCA displayed a photographic exhibition in PNCA's National Art Gallery.

PNCA is playing an active role in highlighting the atrocities, tyranny and human rights violations in IIoJK and the need to hold referendum as per resolutions of United Nations.

